The burglary was reported at St Maria Gorreti RC Church, Gamull Lane, on Friday, November 11, when approximately £400 worth of groceries were stolen.

It’s believed the items belonged to a food bank set up by the church to help those who might be struggling over Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning (Friday, December 23) – six weeks after the burglary – police arrested a 46-year-old man in the New Hall Lane area.

The burglary took place at St Maria Gorreti RC Church in Gamull Lane on November 11, with approximately £400 worth of groceries stolen

He was taken into custody where he is being held on suspicion of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at a church in Preston.

“The burglary took place at St Maria Gorreti RC Church, Gamull Lane, on November 11, with approximately £400 worth of groceries taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following an investigation by our officers, a 46-year-old man was arrested in the New Hall Lane area today.

“He is currently in custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad