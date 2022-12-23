Preston man, 46, arrested after £400 in groceries stolen from Christmas food bank
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing food from a church in Preston.
The burglary was reported at St Maria Gorreti RC Church, Gamull Lane, on Friday, November 11, when approximately £400 worth of groceries were stolen.
It’s believed the items belonged to a food bank set up by the church to help those who might be struggling over Christmas.
This morning (Friday, December 23) – six weeks after the burglary – police arrested a 46-year-old man in the New Hall Lane area.
He was taken into custody where he is being held on suspicion of burglary.
A police spokesman said: “We have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at a church in Preston.
“Following an investigation by our officers, a 46-year-old man was arrested in the New Hall Lane area today.
“He is currently in custody.”