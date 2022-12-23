News you can trust since 1886
Preston man, 46, arrested after £400 in groceries stolen from Christmas food bank

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing food from a church in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 11:51am

The burglary was reported at St Maria Gorreti RC Church, Gamull Lane, on Friday, November 11, when approximately £400 worth of groceries were stolen.

It’s believed the items belonged to a food bank set up by the church to help those who might be struggling over Christmas.

This morning (Friday, December 23) – six weeks after the burglary – police arrested a 46-year-old man in the New Hall Lane area.

The burglary took place at St Maria Gorreti RC Church in Gamull Lane on November 11, with approximately £400 worth of groceries stolen
He was taken into custody where he is being held on suspicion of burglary.

A police spokesman said: “We have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at a church in Preston.

“The burglary took place at St Maria Gorreti RC Church, Gamull Lane, on November 11, with approximately £400 worth of groceries taken.

“Following an investigation by our officers, a 46-year-old man was arrested in the New Hall Lane area today.

“He is currently in custody.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact 101, quoting log 1410 of November 11, 2022.