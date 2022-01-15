Preston man, 45, wanted by police after allegations of serious assault

Paul Hopkins, who has links to Ashton-on-Ribble and Bamber Bridge, is also wanted after allegedly breaching his court bail conditions.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall with a shaved head.

Police have advised the public not to approach him, but to report any sightings to police via 999.

For non-immediate sightings, you can email [email protected] or call 101.

Previous convictions

Hopkins was previously convicted in 2019 after he was found armed with a meat cleaver and a kitchen knife at Preston Docks.

The then 43-year-old failed to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court to face the charges and the offences were proven in his absence.

He was ordered to have alcohol treatment for nine months and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hopkins was also handed a £120 fine, as well as an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also found guilty of a charge of using threatening or abusive words/behaviour on the same date.

The court ordered the knives to be destroyed.