Driver arrested after crash in Penwortham was six times over drink drive limit

A motorist was found to be six times over the drink drive limit after a crash in Penwortham.
Police said they were called to a road traffic collision in Pope Lane this evening (February 14).
When the offending driver was breathalysed, his sample contained 222mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – that's over six times the legal limit of 35mcg.
"Driver arrested and later provided a specimen of blood for forensic analysis," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
