Driver arrested after crash in Penwortham was six times over drink drive limit

Police said they were called to a road traffic collision in Pope Lane this evening (February 14).

When the offending driver was breathalysed, his sample contained 222mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – that's over six times the legal limit of 35mcg.

"Driver arrested and later provided a specimen of blood for forensic analysis," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

