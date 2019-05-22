Preston man, 36, handed caution after brick is hurled at Tommy Robinson campaign van

A man has been cautioned after a brick was thrown at Tommy Robinson's campaign van in Preston.



The 36-year-old man, from Preston, was arrested after a red brick was thrown in Robinson's direction during a campaign speech in Ashton Park on Monday evening (May 20).

The man was arrested at the event and taken into custody before being released later that evening.

Police confirmed that the man has been handed an adult caution.

"A 36-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been given an adult caution", confirmed Lancashire Police.

Robinson had been visiting the city ahead of the European Elections on Thursday, May 23.

The far-right activist is standing as an independent candidate to represent the north-west in the European Parliament.

According to Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the brick "narrowly missed" him before crashing into a screen situated on the back of his campaign van.

Describing the attack to supporters on his Telegram channel, he said: "Yesterday in Preston another far left labour supporter threw a half house brick at us, it missed us but smashed our screen,” he said.

He also boasted that the Preston event drew the biggest crowd of his campaign, with around 200 supporters gathering in Ashton Park to hear him speak.