Preston man, 20, wanted in connection with Fishergate Hill stabbing

Detectives say Jordan Bailey (pictured) is wanted after a man in his 20s was stabbed in Grafton Street, off Fishergate Hill, on Saturday, June 5.

The stab victim was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a wound to his back after being attacked by a group of men at around 3.30pm.

Today (June 16), Lancashire Police say 20-year-old Jordan Bailey is wanted in connection with the stabbing. He is described as 5ft 5ins, slim, with blue eyes and short, light brown hair. He has known links across Preston and South Ribble.

The force is asking for the public's help to locate him so he can be brought in for questioning.

It is asking people not to approach Bailey but says anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call police on 101 or 01772 209940. But for immediate sightings, people should call 999.

Last week, a 22-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the stabbing.

DI Chris Wellard, who is leading the investigation, previously said he believes the assailants were known to the victim and the stabbing was a targeted attack.

