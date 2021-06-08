Man arrested following stabbing in Preston city centre
An arrest has been made after a man in his 20s was stabbed near Fishergate Hill.
A man in his 20s was attacked by several other men before being stabbed in the lower back in Grafton Street at around 3.30pm on Saturday, June 5.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he has been making a "good recovery", police said.
Today (June 8), officers confirmed a 22-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Det Insp George Binns, of Preston Police, said: "Our enquiries into this incident are very much ongoing and today we have made an arrest.
"We are continuing to appeal for information and would ask anybody who saw the incident, or captured any part of it on mobile phone footage, to get in touch with us straight away."
Officers believe the incident was a targeted attack and the parties involved were all known to each other.
Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log number 1046 of June 5.
