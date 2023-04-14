The men were filmed wielding the blades in a street off Tulketh Brow in Ashton on Thursday (April 13) – just 24 hours before today’s double stabbing in Shelley Road.

The fight happened in broad daylight during the afternoon near Tulketh Chippy and just around the corner from the Shelley Road stabbings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It kicked off with the pair swinging baseball bats at each other in an alley, said one resident, before the scuffle spilled over into the street causing a scene.

The men were seen confronting each other with machetes in a street off Tulketh Brow, Ashton on Thursday, April 13

It soon escalated when one of the men ditched his bat and returned with a large knife or machete.

The other man swapped his bat for a blade and the pair began sparring in the street, though neither man landed a blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scrap reportedly fizzled out when a third man came between them and the pair resorted to throwing bins at each other.

The men were seen fighting with machetes in a street off Tulketh Brow, Ashton on Thursday, April 13

“It happens a lot round here, there’s always something,” said one worried resident who asked not to be named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ashton is getting worse. There’s more balaclavas than faces these days.

"And these lads wanted blood. It carried on later that night, they were arguing and calling the guy with a machete a ‘grass’.

"It doesn’t help when the council house them together straight from prison and expect them not to fall out, especially when drugs are involved.

"It’s all to do with drugs. There are so many dealers around here now and they do it in plain sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other day they were chasing a guy in a car through the alley and jumping out with knives!”