Preston hotel burglar once had £24,000 a year job managing a call centre

A man burgled a hotel and helped himself to hundreds of pounds.

Marcus Gardner, 26, of Egan Street, Preston, admitted stealing £510 from the reception of the Holiday Inn on October 8 last year.

Holiday Inn, Ringway, Preston

He also admitted entering the property again days later and stealing cash.

READ MORE: Burglars target Garstang golfing hotel

Preston Crown Court heard the first incident was captured on CCTV. When he returned three days later they caught him and tried to hold him, but he managed to escape.

He was arrested on December 7 and confessed, but while the case was investigated, he went on to commit thefts and an attempted burglary at a working men’s club.

Defending, Sharon Watson asked the sentencing to be adjourned to November 29 for a probation report, and revealed two years ago he had a stable relationship and a full time job earning £24,000 a year managing a call centre.

She said after his separation, he met another woman who was a drug addict.

She added: “He became addicted to crack cocaine and his life spiralled out of control. Since he’s been on remand he’s been detoxing.

“It’s his first experience of custody and has been a wake up call.”