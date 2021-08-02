Preston grandad's 'gallery of shame' as maggots infest bins and flytipped waste

An angry resident has shared a gallery of images - including maggot infested bins - as rotting rubbish continues to blight his neighbourhood.

By Stef Hall
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:49 pm

Bags more fly-tipping leaves Preston down in the dumps during lockdown.

Preston Council, which previously revealed it spends up to £500,000 a year clearing flytipping, has been contacted for a comment.

1. Kenny Deverson, of Waverley Road, Ribbleton, Preston, took the snaps as he begged council bosses to have a meeting with residents.

Photo: Kenny Deverson

2. Old household appliances have also been spotted on the pavement.

Photo: Kenny Deverson

3. “Some houses on Harlington Road I assume don’t have bins and if so landlords need to be informed.

Photo: Kenny Deverson

4. “There are domestic bins in Waverley Road and Dymock Road full of maggots as you can see in the photo.”

Photo: Kenny Deverson

