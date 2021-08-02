Preston grandad's 'gallery of shame' as maggots infest bins and flytipped waste

Preston Council, which previously revealed it spends up to £500,000 a year clearing flytipping, has been contacted for a comment.
1. Kenny Deverson, of Waverley Road, Ribbleton, Preston, took the snaps as he begged council bosses to have a meeting with residents.
Kenny Deverson, of Waverley Road, Ribbleton, Preston, took the snaps as he begged council bosses to have a meeting with residents.
Photo: Kenny Deverson
2. Old household appliances have also been spotted on the pavement.
Old household appliances have also been spotted on the pavement.
Photo: Kenny Deverson
3. “Some houses on Harlington Road I assume don’t have bins and if so landlords need to be informed.
“Some houses on Harlington Road I assume don’t have bins and if so landlords need to be informed.
Photo: Kenny Deverson
4. “There are domestic bins in Waverley Road and Dymock Road full of maggots as you can see in the photo.”
“There are domestic bins in Waverley Road and Dymock Road full of maggots as you can see in the photo.”
Photo: Kenny Deverson