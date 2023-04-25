News you can trust since 1886
Preston double stabbing update as police arrested third suspect

A man wanted in connection with a double stabbing in Preston has been arrested.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

The 25-year-old had been wanted since two men were stabbed in Shelley Road, Ashton shortly before 9am on Friday, April 14.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and both men – aged in their 20s and 50s – were taken to hospital.

Last week, a 46-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A second man, aged 30, was subsequently arrested on Wednesday, April 19.

Police at the scene of the double stabbing in Shelley Road, Ashton on Friday, April 14. Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire PostPolice at the scene of the double stabbing in Shelley Road, Ashton on Friday, April 14. Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post
Both were released on bail while police continued to search for a third wanted man – 25-year-old Bradley Mason, who was the subject of a police appeal.

Today (April 25), police said they have arrested a third suspect on suspicion of section 18 wounding. The 25-year-old man from Preston is currently in custody.

Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Shelley Road, Ashton today (Friday, April 14). Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire PostPolice at the scene of a double stabbing in Shelley Road, Ashton today (Friday, April 14). Picture by Neil Cross / Lancashire Post
