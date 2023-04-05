News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
3 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
3 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Preston Docks car park taped off by police

Preston Docks car park was taped off while police responded to a serious incident this morning (Wednesday, April 5).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

The car park has since reopened to the public but the pavement next to the Docks is still cordoned off and officers remain at the scene.

The incident reportedly involved a white Volkswagen car which was seen with damage to its passenger window. The vehicle has now been towed away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CSI were called to the scene, near McDonald’s, after a report from a member of the public earlier this morning.

Police at the scene at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)Police at the scene at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)
Police at the scene at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)
Most Popular

The Post is aware of further details but these are yet to be confirmed by Lancashire Police.

The force is expected to provide a statement shortly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More to follow...

A police cordon was put in place while CSI were called to the scene at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)A police cordon was put in place while CSI were called to the scene at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)
A police cordon was put in place while CSI were called to the scene at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)
The footpath next to the Docks, near Morrisons, is taped off this morning (Wednesday, April 5)The footpath next to the Docks, near Morrisons, is taped off this morning (Wednesday, April 5)
The footpath next to the Docks, near Morrisons, is taped off this morning (Wednesday, April 5)
Police taped off the car park at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)Police taped off the car park at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)
Police taped off the car park at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)