Preston Docks car park taped off by police
Preston Docks car park was taped off while police responded to a serious incident this morning (Wednesday, April 5).
The car park has since reopened to the public but the pavement next to the Docks is still cordoned off and officers remain at the scene.
The incident reportedly involved a white Volkswagen car which was seen with damage to its passenger window. The vehicle has now been towed away.
CSI were called to the scene, near McDonald’s, after a report from a member of the public earlier this morning.
The Post is aware of further details but these are yet to be confirmed by Lancashire Police.
The force is expected to provide a statement shortly.
More to follow...