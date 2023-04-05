The car park has since reopened to the public but the pavement next to the Docks is still cordoned off and officers remain at the scene.

The incident reportedly involved a white Volkswagen car which was seen with damage to its passenger window. The vehicle has now been towed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSI were called to the scene, near McDonald’s, after a report from a member of the public earlier this morning.

Police at the scene at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)

The Post is aware of further details but these are yet to be confirmed by Lancashire Police.

The force is expected to provide a statement shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More to follow...

A police cordon was put in place while CSI were called to the scene at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5)

The footpath next to the Docks, near Morrisons, is taped off this morning (Wednesday, April 5)