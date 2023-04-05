News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police issue statement after man’s body discovered inside car near McDonald's at Preston Docks

A man's body was sadly discovered inside a car at Preston Docks this morning (Wednesday, April 5).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:19 BST

Police were called to the car park in Mariner’s Way, close to McDonald’s, after a member of the public found a man in his 50s who appeared unconscious inside a vehicle at 5.45am.

Officers broke the vehicle’s passenger window in order to reach the man, but sadly, he was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

The car park and footpath next to the dockside was taped off while CSI were called to the scene to investigate.

A man was found unconscious in a car at Preston Docks car park. Emergency services attended but sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the sceneA man was found unconscious in a car at Preston Docks car park. Emergency services attended but sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene
Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. The force added that his family have been informed.

The car park has since reopened to the public and the vehicle has been towed away.

Preston Docks car park taped off by police

Police statement

Lancashire Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM CoronerLancashire Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner
A police spokesman said: “We were called to a car park in Mariners Way, Preston, at 5.45am today to a report that a man had been found unconscious in a car.

“Emergency services attended but very sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”

Police were called to the car park in Mariners Way at 5.45am after a member of the public reported the man unconscious in a carPolice were called to the car park in Mariners Way at 5.45am after a member of the public reported the man unconscious in a car
