Police were called to the car park in Mariner’s Way, close to McDonald’s, after a member of the public found a man in his 50s who appeared unconscious inside a vehicle at 5.45am.

Officers broke the vehicle’s passenger window in order to reach the man, but sadly, he was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

The car park and footpath next to the dockside was taped off while CSI were called to the scene to investigate.

A man was found unconscious in a car at Preston Docks car park. Emergency services attended but sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. The force added that his family have been informed.

The car park has since reopened to the public and the vehicle has been towed away.

Police statement

Lancashire Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a car park in Mariners Way, Preston, at 5.45am today to a report that a man had been found unconscious in a car.

“Emergency services attended but very sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”