Preston dad-of-four Nigel Scott's death: Blackburn woman admits manslaughter

Nigel Scott, 58, from Preston, was found lying unconscious on the pavement in Clarendon Road East, Blackburn on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Medics were called to the scene at around 10am and found he had serious head injuries.

He died in hospital the following day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Scott

Daniel Butler, 32, of Walker Street, Preston, and Marina Westlund, 26, of Clarendon Road East, Blackburn, were originally charged with his murder, but during a hearing before Preston Crown Court David Temkin QC said pleas to manslaughter were now acceptable to the Crown.

Butler was unable to attend the proceedings due to isolating in prison, but his lawyer, Michael Hayton QC, said he too would plead guilty to the charge of manslaughter.

His plea date was set for October 10.

Westlund pleaded guilty to manslaughter and both will be sentenced on October 18.

Remanding her back into custody, Judge Simon Medland QC said: "This case is now adjourned for sentencing and a pre-sentence report will be prepared.

"It's in your interest to cooperate with the compilation of the report."

In a previous tribute to the 58-year-old, Nigel’s family said: “We, as a family, are devastated by Nigel’s tragic and sudden death. Nigel was much loved by his mum June; children Danny, Lee, Danika and Tyler; niece Chantal; and nephew Paul.

"He will be missed by his family and many friends. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

(proceeding)