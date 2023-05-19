News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK

Preston Crown Court: Six men and two boys found guilty of their roles in violent disorder after a lone teenage victim is attacked with weapons

Preston Crown Court has found six men and two boys guilty of their roles in violent disorder which saw a teenager attacked with weapons.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 19th May 2023, 19:18 BST- 2 min read

Lancashire Police were called to Hermitage Road in Rishton at 9pm on August 6, 2021, following reports the victim – who was 17 at the time – had been chased and attacked by a large group of youths.

Police enquiries found that weapons used included machetes, knives and an axe, and that the youngest offenders were just 14 at the time the offence was committed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After being confronted by members of the group the victim was then chased through woodlands by defendants brandishing a series of weapons, including Danny Yakub, Kane Taylor, Davis Hargreaves, James Meagre, Jay Dean Slater, Connor Armstrong and two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Six men and two boys found guilty at Preston Crown Court of their roles in violent disorder.Six men and two boys found guilty at Preston Crown Court of their roles in violent disorder.
Six men and two boys found guilty at Preston Crown Court of their roles in violent disorder.
Most Popular

The victim told police officers that the defendants were behaving “like a bunch of gorillas”.

Having then got to the roadside, the victim was again set upon by a number of the group who assaulted him with weapons and knocked him to the floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When a member of the public came to assist the victim and told the defendants to stop because they were going to kill him, the group were heard to say; “we are going to kill him” and “he’s dead boys”.

The victim suffered puncture wounds to his shoulder blades and legs and was also stamped on. Lancashire Police say that thankfully his injuries were not life-threatening.

After the defendants were arrested and charged, one of the 16-year-olds obtained footage of police interviews featuring the victim and a member of the public. He then circulated it on Snapchat, with offensive comments and emojis in a bid to intimidate them. Those posts were shared by defendant Danny Yakub.

Read More
Preston trader Billee Hopkinson to be sentenced next week after breaching tradin...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following a trial at Preston Crown Court, the defendants were found guilty of the below:

Danny Yakub, 18, Blackburn Road, Great Harwood. Violent disorder and attempted witness intimidation.

Kane Taylor, 19, Rippon Road, Accrington. Violent disorder.

Davis Hargreaves, 18, Plantation Road, Accrington. Violent disorder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Meagre, 18, Tinker Brook Close, Accrington. Violent disorder.

Jay Dean Slater, 18, Fountains Way, Accrington. Violent disorder.

Connor Armstrong, 19, Christ Church Street, Accrington. Violent disorder.

A 16-year-old boy from Accrington. Violent disorder and two counts of attempted witness intimidation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A second 16-year-old boy from Accrington. Violent disorder.

They will be sentenced on August 3 and 4.

What have the police said?

DC Sarah Whittaker, of East CID, said: “This was an appalling crime committed against a young victim. It was fortunate that he was not more seriously injured or even killed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I welcome the verdicts from the jury and thank them for carefully considering the evidence and coming to the conclusion they have.

“I hope these convictions send a strong message to anybody thinking of arming themselves and committing senseless acts of violence. We will identify you and we will put you before the courts.”