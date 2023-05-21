Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire area. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the 47 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates during the week of May 8.

Names of people who have appeared at Preston Magistrates Court?

Joshua Dennis Brockbank, 33, Nookfield, Leyland: assaulted Brian Hindmarsh, an emergency worker, namely custody detention officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him - £50 compensation, 18 month conditional discharge.

Bhar Singh, 36, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston: with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour - £208 compensation, £83 surcharge.

Ryan Martin O'Neill, 42, Willow Crescent, Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that imposed by Lancashire Magistrates Court - £100 fine.

Callum Shaun Dimmock, 34, Watling Street Road, Ribbleton, Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order - carry out unpaid work for 130 hours within the next twelve months

Adam James Bennett, 30, Mile Stone Meadow, Chorley: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order - £320 fine.

Paul Briggs, 74, Old Mill Court, Walmer Bridge, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A59 Longsight Road nr Abbott Brow (30mph) , at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - no totting disqualification (mitigating circumstances: 1. Impact on his job and inability to obtain another job 2. Impact on relationships with his step daughters who live in Morecambe. 3. Impact on his wife's friend for whom he does shopping), £93 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Yaseen Abbas, 42, Castleton Road, Preston: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £264 costs, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Alexandra Patricia Baird, 33, Albert Road, Leyland: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely B6232 Haslingden Road at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - £138 fine, £55 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Philip Anthony Bamford, 45, Corsair Drive, Buckshaw Village, Chorley: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A680 Manchester Road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £176 fine, £70 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

James Bankole, 39, Lyons Lane, Chorley: e drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 Bengal Street at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Alin Bibilica, 32, St Stephens Road, Preston - used on a road, namely Crook Street, a motor vehicle when the front nearside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed - £440 fine, £176 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

David Harddicker, 72, Ewell Close, Chorley: drove a motor vehicle namely B5256 Sheep Hill Lane at a speed exceeding 30mph - £92 fine, £36 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Peter Bruce Haslam, 52, Drapers Avenue, Eccleston, Chorley: drove a motor vehicle namely A584 Preston New Road at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - £166 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Anthony Darren Hughes, 56, Grange Place, Ribbleton: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely A584 Preston New Road at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - £154 fine, £61 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Gail Marie Kelly, 58, Barn Hey Drive, Farington Moss, Leyland; drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely Golden Hill Lane at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Anthony O’Rourke, 44, Raleigh Road, Fulwood, Preston: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Kinga Ruchlewska, 25, Larchwood, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston: used a motor vehicle on a road, or other public place, namely Strand Road, when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Amanda Ryan, 55, New Roughley Hey, Ingol, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 London Road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £146 fine, £58 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Daniel Florin Sabau, 38, Progress Street, Chorley: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A49 Preston Road , at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £166 fine, £66 costs, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Andrew Wood, 45, Belmont Place, Coppull, Chorley: £84 fine, £33 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Christopher Ian Jones, 38, Woodville Road, Heath Charnock: assaulted Alexander Savill - abstain from consuming any alcohol throughout a period of 90 days, £50 compensation.

Daniel Kenneth Brookfield, 38, Green Street, Chorley: in a public place, namely Fox Street Car Park, Preston, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour - £80 fine, £32 surcharge, £85 costs.

Rebecca Grace, 35, Tanyard Close, Coppull: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order - committed to prison for a term of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Imran Qureshi, 28, Henderson Street, Preston: assaulted Joti Singh by beating her - two years conditional discharge, £32 surcharge.

Micheal Heaps, 43, Brieryfield Road, Preston: assaulted Gemma Heaps by beating her - committed to prison for 3 months concurrent suspended for 18 months, three year restraining order.

Steven Houghton, 38, Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Lancashire Magistrates Court - £40 fine,

Melissa Draper, 32, Alder Close, Leyland: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely Guild Way, when you were using a hand-held mobile telephone - £90 fine, £36 surcharge, £50 costs, banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Morgan Hannah Barlow, 33, Ribble Avenue, Freckleton, Preston: drove a motor vehicle at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - £144 fine, £58 surcharge, £110 costs, banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Mubarak Bhuta, 34, Lowthorpe Crescent, Deepdale, Preston: drove a motor vehicle namely Egerton Road, Ashton, at a speed exceeding 30mph - £253 fine, banned from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Jason Joseph Anderson, 50, Lychgate, Preston: drove a vehicle on a road, namely Fletcher Road, without due care and attention - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £90 costs, five penalty points on driving licence.

Katherine Barlow, 23, Old School Drive, Longton: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A59 Liverpool Road, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £146 fine, £58 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Russell Clews, 46, Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Munsif Dad, 70, Nevett Street, Preston: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - £660 fine, £264 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Alexander Hornby, 28, The Crossings, Hoghton, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely M65, when you were using a hand-held mobile telephone - £177 fine, £70 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

John Lowton, 72, Church Hill, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 Bengal Street at a speed exceeding 30mph - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Emma McGuinness, 41, Anderton Crescent, Buckshaw Village, Chorley: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely Euxton Lane at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £100 fine, £40 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

John Joseph McNamara, 25, Kingsway, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely Mariners Way, when you were using a hand-held mobile telephone - £153 fine, £61 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Muhammad Naeem, 36, Lea Road, Lea, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely Blackpool Road, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £440 fine, £176 surcharge, £90 costs, four penalty points on driving licence.

Michael Raymond, 44, Preston Road, Charnock Road: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely Euxton Lane, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £80 fine, £32 surcharge, £90 costs, four penalty points on driving licence.

Nicholas James Webb, 33, Ennerdale Avenue, Warton, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a motorway, namely M55 Westbound, Preston, at a speed exceeding 50 miles - £212 fine, £84 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Ian John Wood, 48, Forge Lane, Barnacre, Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road, namely A6 Garstang Road, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - £127 fine, £50 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Leroy Ahmed Colecosy, 49, Callon Street, Preston: , stole socks and underwear, to the value of £125.26, belonging to Sports Direct, used towards staff members Lisa Cottam and Shaun Caddick threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour - £154 surcharge, 22 weeks imprisonment.

Graham Tyrer, 36, Castleton Road, Deepdale, Preston: when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood failed without reasonable excuse to do so, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of a quantity of cocaine - 12 month community order, £114 sure, £85 costs, banned from driving for two years.

Micaella Woodman, 35,, Church Lane, Charnock Richard: driving when the proportion of a controlled drug exceeded the specified limit - £115 fine, £46 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Katie Baines, 31, Wilbraham Street, Preston: assaulted PC Taylor, an emergency worker, namely Police constable, acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker, by beating her - £140 fine, £56 surcharge, £85 costs.

Alistair Roe, 57, Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland: failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order - unpaid Work Requirement: Carry out unpaid work for 220 hours within the next twelve months.

Francis Swarna, 24, Cambridge Street Preston: drove a motor vehicle on a road, namely Ringway, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit - £175 fine, £70 surcharge, £80 costs.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury.