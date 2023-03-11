Every week, Preston Magistrates Court releases the names and details of people who have been convicted and sentenced over crimes they have committed in the Preston and central Lancashire. The details of these offences are also included in the data.

Here are the 41 people convicted of summary offences at Preston Magistrates between February 16 (offences sentenced in February 15 are HERE).

Names of people who have appeared at Preston Magistrates Court?

Preston Magistrates Courts

Shaun Jack Drinkwater, 30, Deancroft Avenue, Heysham: driving while disqualified - 12 months community order, £114 surcharge, £85 costs.

Lee Paul Kelly, 47, Ryelands Crescent, Ashton-on-Ribble: breach of a restraining order - 40 weeks imprisonment.

Ryan Lewis Swarbrick, 23, Gregson Lane, Preston: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order - £50 fine.

Seevaratnam Surendra, 54, Islands Brow, St Helens: driving with excess alcohol - 12 month community order, abstain from consuming any alcohol throughout a period of 80 days, £114 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 44 days.

Craig Unsworth, 41, Devonshire Road, Chorley: unlawfully and maliciously wounded a person - eight months imprisonment, three year restraining order, £187 victim surcharge.

Danyal Ahmed, 21, Rigby Street, Preston: driving with excess alcohol - disqualified from driving for 12 months, £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stephen John Appleton, 38, Old Boundary Way, Ormskirk: driving with excess alcohol - £345 fine, £138 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

John Didsbury, 25, Starkie Street, Preston: driving with excess alcohol - £350 fine, £140 victim surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 20 months.

Daniel Gebrehewit, 36, Norris Street, Preston: driving with excess alcohol - £312 fine, £125 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 15 months.

Kevin Anthony Rogers, 70, Highfield Avenue, Lostock Hall, Preston: when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis, failed to do so - £275 fine, £110 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.

Farouq Atchia, 54, Garstang Road, Broughton, Preston: driving with excess alcohol - 12 month community order, £114 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 23 months.

Alisha Ahmed Dunkley, 28, Norbreck Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble: driving under the influence of a controlled substance - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Simon Gerrard, 52, Cherry Tree Lane, Aughton, Ormskirk: without reasonable excuse, did something, namely deleted internet search history, that you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order - £120 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs.

Steven Craig Hallworth, 47, Main Street Cockerham: driving with excess alcohol - £120 fine, £48 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 36 months.

Sean Kellett, 34, Brackenbury Road, Preston: stole cleaning products, to the value of £30.00, belonging to Wilkinsons - 18 months conditional discharge, £26 surcharge, £50 compensation.

Qaiser Khan, 27, Somerset Grove Church Accrington: driving under the influence of a controlled drug - banned from driving for 12 months, £225 fine, £90 surcharge, £85 costs.

Syed Suleman Ali Shah, 29, Stone Croft, Penwortham: possession of a quantity of cannabis - £80 fine, £64 surcharge, £85 costs.

Thamer Abdulhafeedh M Ali, 23, Horninglow Road, Sheffield: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Florentin Cosmin Balan, 40, Aldwych Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Michael Andrew Brennan, 32, Lathe Street, Burnley: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Jayne Cooper, 51, Croasdale Avenue, Ribbleton: driving while using a handheld mobile phone - six penalty points on driving licence, £106 fine, £42 surcharge, £90 costs.

Harvey Jack Disley-Brooks, 18, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Joshua Curtis Dixon, 27, Kingswood Road, Leyland: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Paul Medd, 38, Dee Road, Lancaster: driving while using a hand-held mobile phone - six penalty points on driving licence, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Nicola Megson, 53, Burholme Close, Ribbleton: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Khalid Mehmood, 39, Lorton Close, Fulwood: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Leigh Louise Mounce, 21, Pedder Street, Ashton-on-Ribble: driving without insurance - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Gabi-florin Perca, 19, Arnhem Road, Preston: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Sylwester Pochlaniak, 47, Yorkshire Street, Morecambe: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the rider of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Connor Shaw, 22, Wesham Park Drive, Wesham: driving at excess speed in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction - £440 fine, £176 surcharge, £90 costs, five penalty points on driving licence.

Ahmed Suleman, 61, Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

David Todd, 53, Church View Fold, Wrea Green, Preston: driving at excess speed in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction - £220 fine, £88 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Bianca Wildy, 27, Queens Promenade, Bispham, Blackpool: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Clare Wolfendale, 46, Hull Road, Blackpool: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - six penalty points on driving licence, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Steven John Albin, 56, Shaw Street, Preston: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - banned from driving for six months, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Catalin Alexandrescu, 37, Marlton Road, Blackburn: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - banned from driving for 12 months, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Vasile Bahica, 25, Harrison Street, Blackpool: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - banned from driving for 36 months, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Bozhidar Gochev, 31, Ladysmith Road, Ashton-on-Ribble: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - banned from driving for six months, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Catherine Hopkirk, 65, Harbour Lane, Warton, Preston: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - banned from driving for six months, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Susan Jolliffe, 63, St James Gardens, Leyland: having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lancashire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence - banned from driving for six months, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Matthew Lythgoe, 45, Altham Street, Padiham: driving at a speed in excess of 70mph on the M65: banned from driving for three months, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs.

Why do people appear at Magistrates Court instead of Crown Court?

The vast majority of offences are dealt with at magistrates court, with only the most serious offences, such murder and rape, being heard at Crown Court in front of a judge. Magistrates and district judges deal most others, including minor offences such as motoring offences, minor criminal damage and common assault not causing significant injury.