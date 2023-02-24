News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston College burglary suspect arrested after filling wheelbarrow with tools and drills

A man was arrested after police were called to Preston College last night (Thursday, February 23).

By Matthew Calderbank
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 11:39am

Officers made their way to the college in St Vincents Road, Fulwood after a man was spotted on CCTV acting suspiciously at around 11.20pm.

The CCTV operator reported seeing the man snoop around the construction yard before filling a wheelbarrow with tools and drills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after a burglar was caught on CCTV filling a wheelbarrow with tools and drills at the construction yard at Preston College on Thursday night (February 23)
Most Popular
Read More
Leyland taxi vandalism sees Lancashire Police arrest boys, 14, on suspicion of £...

A police spokesman said: “We have arrested a man after power tools were stolen from the construction yard at Preston College.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were called to the College at around 11.20pm last night (Thursday, February 23) to reports of a burglary.

"A man had been seen on the CCTV cameras filling a wheelbarrow with tools and drills.

“Officers attended and a man matching the description of the offender was located nearby and arrested.

“A 53-year-old man from Preston is currently in our custody being questioned on suspicion of burglary.”