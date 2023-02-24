Preston College burglary suspect arrested after filling wheelbarrow with tools and drills
A man was arrested after police were called to Preston College last night (Thursday, February 23).
Officers made their way to the college in St Vincents Road, Fulwood after a man was spotted on CCTV acting suspiciously at around 11.20pm.
The CCTV operator reported seeing the man snoop around the construction yard before filling a wheelbarrow with tools and drills.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.
A police spokesman said: “We have arrested a man after power tools were stolen from the construction yard at Preston College.
“We were called to the College at around 11.20pm last night (Thursday, February 23) to reports of a burglary.
"A man had been seen on the CCTV cameras filling a wheelbarrow with tools and drills.
“Officers attended and a man matching the description of the offender was located nearby and arrested.
“A 53-year-old man from Preston is currently in our custody being questioned on suspicion of burglary.”