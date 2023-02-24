Leyland taxi vandalism sees Lancashire Police arrest boys, 14, on suspicion of £150,000 damage
Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a £150,000 vandalism spree at a Leyland taxi yard.
Around 20 vehicles were damaged in the wrecking spree at Avacab’s yard at Moss Side Industrial Estate in the early hours of Thursday, February 16.
The vandalised fleet included taxis, coaches and minibuses – including school transport for children with special educational needs and disabilities.
More than two dozen windows were smashed and a number of tyres slashed, causing damage worth around £150,000.
You can see the extent of the damage caused in our video player.
A number of youths were caught on CCTV which was shared by Lancashire Police in a bid to identify the culprits.
Today (Friday, February 24), the force confirmed two 14-year-old boys have been arrested. The pair have since been released on bail pending further investigation.
A police spokesman said: “You might remember last week, we asked for your help to identify a number of people from CCTV images after criminal damage, costing around £150,000, was caused at a taxi firm in Leyland.
“We were called to Avacab on Bison Lane in the early hours of Thursday, February 16. Around 20 vehicles had been damaged.
“Two 14 year-old-boys have been arrested and have since been released on bail whilst we investigate further.”