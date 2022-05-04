Amanuel Tsegay, 37, of Lords Avenue, Salford, will be appearing at Preston Crown Court (Sessions House) at 2.15pm, having previously pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.

The rape victim, who was 18 at the time, was attacked by Tsegay in Lord Street, next to the Guild Hall, at around 4.20am on September 22, 2019, after she became separated from her friends on a night out.

Detectives viewed several hours of CCTV and, following a media appeal, were also able to trace another victim who Tsegay had grabbed and forced himself upon on the same night.

He was charged on October 10, 2019 and pleaded guilty to attacking the two women.