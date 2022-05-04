Man who raped teenager near Guild Hall and assaulted another woman in Preston city centre on same night to be sentenced today

A man who raped a woman and sexually assaulted another on the same night in Preston city centre is due to appear at court for sentencing today (Wednesday, May 4).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 11:12 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 11:21 am

Amanuel Tsegay, 37, of Lords Avenue, Salford, will be appearing at Preston Crown Court (Sessions House) at 2.15pm, having previously pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.

The rape victim, who was 18 at the time, was attacked by Tsegay in Lord Street, next to the Guild Hall, at around 4.20am on September 22, 2019, after she became separated from her friends on a night out.

Read More

Read More
Teenage boys armed with knife flash blade at children playing at Clayton Brook p...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The rape victim, who was 18 at the time of the offence, was attacked by Tsegay near Preston Guild Hall at around 4.20am on September 22 2019, after she became separated from her friends following a night out in the city

Detectives viewed several hours of CCTV and, following a media appeal, were also able to trace another victim who Tsegay had grabbed and forced himself upon on the same night.

He was charged on October 10, 2019 and pleaded guilty to attacking the two women.

Lancashire Police will be releasing a picture of Tsegay, as well as CCTV of him walking around Preston before the attack, following his sentencing.