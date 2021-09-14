Preston bus was struck by a drunk motorist more than three times the limit
A drink driver who ploughed into four vehicles in Preston, including a bus, has been banned from the road for 40 months.
Amarjit Singh, 64, of Ribbleton Avenue, Preston, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris on March 8, while more than three times the legal limit, and collided with vehicles on Landseer Street.
Singh admitted failing to stop after an accident, and drink driving.
Preston Magistrates' Court imposed 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months at a hearing in July.
The bench said the offence was serious because there was a "significant level of impairment" and the defendant has a relevant previous conviction, but suspended the jail term because he made immediate admissions.
He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
