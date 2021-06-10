Preston burglary conspiracy accused appear in court

Gary Birtwistle, 39, of Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham, Preston, and Patrick Gavin, 21, of Dorman Road, Ribbleton, Preston, will also appear at Preston crown Court on July 2 for a plea hearing.

They and co-defendants, Richard Bennett, 30, of Thurston, Skelmersdale, and Christopher Handley, 26, of Sherburn Road, Preston, are accused of conspiring between September 8, 2018, and March 27, 2019, to enter commercial premises with intent to steal.

Preston Crown Court

