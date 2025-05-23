A burglar who targeted a home in Preston last month has been jailed for 27 months.

Gary Mooney stole bags and a mobile phone from a house in Christ Church Street on April 8, 2025.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Following multiple enquiries by the South Residential Burglary team, he was arrested and charged, and on the April 24, he appeared at Preston Magistrates where he pleaded guilty to burglary.

“Yesterday, Mooney, 47, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was jailed for 27 months.”

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.