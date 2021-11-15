Preston burglar armed with knife is jailed after shopkeeper live streams his arrest on Facebook

On Saturday (November 13), the Post reported that a suspected burglar and shoplifter had been arrested outside Lane Ends Surgery in Tulketh Brow following a police chase.

A local shopkeeper helped officers detain him and then used his phone to live-stream the arrest on Facebook, as the man was cuffed and led into the back of a police van.

The suspect - one of Preston's Most Wanted - was arrested and later charged on suspicion of burglary and for possession of a 4 inch knife (pictured).

He appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning (November 13) where he pleaded guilty to both offences.

He can now be named as Josh Corey, 28, a convicted shoplifter who was previously jailed for 14 months in 2019.

He has been committed to prison for 4 months and ordered to pay a £127 victim surcharge.

