Preston burglar armed with knife is jailed after shopkeeper live streams his arrest on Facebook
A notorious Preston burglar, who was found carrying a knife when he was chased and arrested by police, has been jailed.
On Saturday (November 13), the Post reported that a suspected burglar and shoplifter had been arrested outside Lane Ends Surgery in Tulketh Brow following a police chase.
A local shopkeeper helped officers detain him and then used his phone to live-stream the arrest on Facebook, as the man was cuffed and led into the back of a police van.
The suspect - one of Preston's Most Wanted - was arrested and later charged on suspicion of burglary and for possession of a 4 inch knife (pictured).
Read More
He appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning (November 13) where he pleaded guilty to both offences.
He can now be named as Josh Corey, 28, a convicted shoplifter who was previously jailed for 14 months in 2019.
He has been committed to prison for 4 months and ordered to pay a £127 victim surcharge.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.