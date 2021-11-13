One of Preston's most wanted men arrested after being chased and tackled by police and shopkeeper

The 28-year-old suspect - one of Preston's most wanted - was arrested outside Lane Ends Surgery in Tulketh Brow at around 10am.

The serial shoplifter, who was previously jailed for 14 months in 2019, fled from police but was captured after a foot chase through the streets.

A local shop worker helped detain him whilst he was cuffed by officers from Preston Task Force. He was then arrested and led into the back of a police van.

The man was found with a knife after he was arrested in Kimberley Road, off Tulketh Brow, yesterday morning (Friday, November 12). Pic: Matt Rivers

He has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and for possession of a 4 inch knife (pictured), which officers say he dropped as he fled from them.

His arrest was live-streamed on Facebook, with the shop worker heard grilling him over a string of burglaries in the Ashton area recently.

Following his arrest, police posted on Facebook, saying: "Preston Task Force today arrested a most wanted male in the Ashton area.

The 28-year-old, who was found in possession of a knife, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after being chased by police and a shopkeeper in Ashton yesterday (Friday, November 12). Pic: Matt Rivers

"After a short foot chase the male was arrested for burglary at a nearby business as well as for possessing a knife which he discarded whilst being chased.

"Thanks to the public who assisted in his detention."

Lancashire Police has been approached for an update on his arrest.

The suspect, who is a serial Preston shoplifter, was previously jailed for 14 months in December 2019 after he was found to have stolen goods worth more than £1,000 during a shoplifting spree. Pic: Matt Rivers

