News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Preston boys charged with knifepoint robbery outside Morrisons supermarket

Two teenagers – aged 16 and 15 – have been charged with robbery in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 1:54pm

The pair were arrested after two boys were threatened with a knife and had a bicycle stolen near the Morrisons petrol station at the Docks in Mariners Way on Sunday night (January 8).

Enquiries led police to two teenagers who were later arrested in the Ashton-on-Ribble area.

Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – were both charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two boys, aged 16 and 15, were arrested after a knifepoint robbery near Morrisons petrol station at Preston Docks in Mariners Way on Sunday night (January 8)
Most Popular
Read More
Pensioners targeted by ‘despicable and callous’ pickpockets while shopping in Pr...

The 16-year-old was also charged with an offence of criminal damage, while the 15-year-old has been charged with handling stolen goods.

Hide Ad

Both have been remanded with the 16-year-old to appear before Preston Magistrates Court and the 15-year-old before Preston Youth Court.