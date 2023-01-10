The pair were arrested after two boys were threatened with a knife and had a bicycle stolen near the Morrisons petrol station at the Docks in Mariners Way on Sunday night (January 8).

Enquiries led police to two teenagers who were later arrested in the Ashton-on-Ribble area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – were both charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two boys, aged 16 and 15, were arrested after a knifepoint robbery near Morrisons petrol station at Preston Docks in Mariners Way on Sunday night (January 8)

The 16-year-old was also charged with an offence of criminal damage, while the 15-year-old has been charged with handling stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad