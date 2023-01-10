Preston boys charged with knifepoint robbery outside Morrisons supermarket
Two teenagers – aged 16 and 15 – have been charged with robbery in Preston.
The pair were arrested after two boys were threatened with a knife and had a bicycle stolen near the Morrisons petrol station at the Docks in Mariners Way on Sunday night (January 8).
Enquiries led police to two teenagers who were later arrested in the Ashton-on-Ribble area.
A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – were both charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
The 16-year-old was also charged with an offence of criminal damage, while the 15-year-old has been charged with handling stolen goods.
Both have been remanded with the 16-year-old to appear before Preston Magistrates Court and the 15-year-old before Preston Youth Court.