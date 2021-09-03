Preston attack caused injuries to man's teeth

Marc Jason Foster, 48, of Inkerman Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was due to be sentenced on Friday for causing actual bodily harm to victim Peter Oddy in an incident in Preston on August 3, 2019.

Alexandra Sutton, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Court the victim, who says he submitted the evidence to the police but it had not been passed in to the court, wanted to make sure the evidence was taken into consideration.

Preston Crown Court

Judge Darren Preston ordered the documents to be submitted to the court in seven days.

Granting Foster unconditional bail he said: "It's not satisfactory from either party's view to be honest as this case is very old now.

"Immediate custody is still a real possibility if not a probability in this case and you should be prepared for that."

He will next appear on November 2.

