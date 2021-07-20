Preston 85mph driver sent to jail

Daniel Hooper, 24, of St Pauls Road, Preston, came to the attention of officers when they realised he was driving a cloned Audi A3 on the motorway, Preston's Sessions House Court was told.

Prosecuting, Joshua Bowker said on May 15 last year, at 2.45pm, an officer was following him on the M65.

Hooper elft the motorway at junction 4 and appeared to be driving normally but then spotted and swerved a stinger device.

Sessions House

Hooper, who was uninsured, accelerated and reached 50mph in a 30mph zone, and was seen weaving in and out of traffic across both lanes.

He then reached 85mph in a 40mph while crossing a mini roundabout, and overtook other vehicles at high speed.

Mr Bowker added: "At the junction of Finnington Lane and Preston Old Road, the defendant lost control, swerved and ended up sideways across both lanes of traffic.

"The officers tried to block him in but he was able to manoeuvre away."

Eventually, after a two and half mile chase lasting three minutes, he turned off the main road, slowed to 10mph and was blocked in.

He and his passenger ran off through a nearby field but he was pursued and caught by the police dog unit.

Hooper admits dangerous driving and git six months in prison and a two year ban.

Defending, Anthony Parkinson said he was not under the influence at the time and had not known the car was cloned.

Recorder Grant Lazarus said his actions were a "deliberate attempt" to disregard the police's attempts to pull him over.

He added: "I have seen three videos of your driving and it's fair to say that at times the mode of your driving was very dangerous indeed."