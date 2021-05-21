Preston crash motorist charged with new offence after victim tragically dies from injuries

Matthew Parker, 29, was already due to be sentenced after admitting causing serious injury to Mohammed Hoque by dangerous driving, but a new charge has been laid after Mr Hoque sadly died from his injuries.

Both men were involved in a crash on February 15, 2020, at around 12.24am at the junction of Tag Lane and Mayfield Avenue.

Police were called to the scene

Parker, formerly of Inkerman Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston,but now of Aldrens Lane, Lancaster, was driving a Vauxhall Astra which collided with Mr Hoque's Citroen C1 car.

Mr Hoque was left in a critical condition after he had to be cut free by fire crews, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Parker was due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on July 16 for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but since his previous court appearance Mr Hoque deteriorated.

Preston Magistrates' Court was told the Judge Simon Medland QC, who is the sentencing judge, had requested the elevated charge be committed to the higher court and adjourned to that date.

District Judge Joanne Hirst said: "This is an extremely difficult situation for everybody concerned. I understand Mr Hoque has now died and that has led to the new charge, but this isn't a matter that can be dealt with at this court.

"It's appropriate I accede to Judge Medland's request."

She granted him unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing on July 16.