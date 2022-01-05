'No suspicious circumstances' surrounding Clayton-le-Woods explosion that killed Carl Whalley, police investigation finds
A police investigation into a fatal explosion in Clayton-le-Woods that killed a "caring and funny" man found "no evidence of any third-party involvement".
Emergency services were called to reports a house had collapsed following an explosion in Kirkby Avenue at around 1.30pm on October 15, 2021.
Nearby residents were quickly evacuated and a cordon was put in place while emergency services searched the wrecked property for casualties.
The body of Carl Whalley was found inside the address, with a post-mortem later revealing the 57-year-old died from smoke inhalation and burns.
An investigation into the cause of the blast was launched by police, with officers looking into claims made by Mr Whalley about a dispute with a neighbour.
Detectives today (January 5, 2022) confirmed their investigation had finished, adding there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding the explosion.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have now completed our investigation, which, as I'm sure you can understand, involved some really complex and meticulous work, and we have concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances and no evidence of any third-party involvement.
"Mr Whalley's family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
"The matter will now be referred to HM Coroner and will proceed to an inquest."
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.