The police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a 53-year-old man who was killed by his own XL bully dog in Lancashire.

David Daintree was found dead at his home in Ashley Court, Accrington, after police received reports of a dog attacking someone inside the property last month.

The out-of-control dog was shot by officers who feared it posed a “significant threat of serious harm” to more people, said Lancashire Police.

Lancashire Police said Mr Daintree was the owner of the XL bully, but had only had the dog "a relatively short time".

The force said the "previous ownership of the dog" would form part of its investigation.

David Daintree, 53, was found dead at his home in Ashley Court, Accrington, Lancashire, after he was attacked by an XL Bully (stock picture) in his care. | Lancashire Police

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since confirmed it has started an investigation into “previous contact” the force had with Mr Daintree regarding his dog.

A spokesman said: “We have begun an independent investigation into previous contact that Lancashire Constabulary had with David Daintree prior to his tragic death, following a fatal dog attack in Accrington on Tuesday, August 20.

“Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Mr Daintree earlier in August.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Daintree’s family and friends, and everyone affected by his death.”

Following the tragedy, Mr Daintree’s family described him as “the kindest, most loving person you would ever meet”.

At the time, Lancashire Police said they had launched an investigation into the incident, including how the dog – since confirmed to have been an XL bully – came to be in Mr Daintree’s possession and its previous ownership.

Mr Brown said he tried to subdue the dog with a broom. Credit: BBC | BBC

Neighbours said Mr Daintree, 53, and another man had been trying to separate two dogs that had been fighting shortly before the attack occurred.

Mr Daintree’s friend, Lee Brown, said he "got a brush and tried to whack it with it, but there was no chance".

Mr Brown said another man in the house shouted for him to "get out, get out" as it attacked Mr Daintree, before adding: "It’s going to come for you next."

Armed police arrived shortly after the attack and shot the dog, which was considered to still pose a threat.

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the BBC that before the attack, she thought she heard dogs playing, but when she looked out of her window, she saw two animals fighting and "their owners trying to stop them".

“Kindest person you would ever meet”

In a tribute released through the police, Mr Daintree’s daughter, Joanne, said he was a “brilliant granddad, dad, husband and he will be missed by so many people”.

She said: “Dad was a man who had so much love to give he didn’t know what to do with it.

“Everyone that has ever met him have all said what a lovely man he was.”

She added: “He was the kindest, most loving person you would ever meet. He would help anyone including people he didn’t know, and he has done that on a number of occasions.”