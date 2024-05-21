28-year-old man with tattoos on face and neck wanted in Preston for affray
Police have launched an appeal to help them locate a 28-year-old male wanted in Preston for affray.
Liam O’Connor who has links to Preston and Penwortham is described as 5ft 11, of a medium build with long light brown wavy hair and facial stubble.
He has tattoos on his face and neck.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We are looking to find Liam O’Connor who is wanted in Preston for affray.”
Anyone with any sightings of O’Connor should contact police on 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 1290 of 8th May 2024.