Police have launched an appeal to help them locate a 28-year-old male wanted in Preston for affray.

Liam O’Connor who has links to Preston and Penwortham is described as 5ft 11, of a medium build with long light brown wavy hair and facial stubble.

Liam O’Connor, 28, who is wanted in Preston for affray.

He has tattoos on his face and neck.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We are looking to find Liam O’Connor who is wanted in Preston for affray.”