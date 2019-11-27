Police urge public to call 999 if they see this missing Lancashire teen

Have your say

A teenager has been reported missing from home in Darwen.



Chloe Middlehurst, 17, went missing from Elswick Street at around 4.45pm yesterday (November 26).

Police are asking people to call 999 immediately if they see Chloe. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police said they are 'very concerned' for the teenager and are urging anyone who sees her to call 999 immediately.

She was reportedly sighted outside Blackburn Royal Hospital yesterday afternoon and appeared 'confused'.

Chloe is described as 5'5 tall, of a very slim build, with half-dyed purple/red hair, which is usually worn in plaits.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper and black jeans.

Police have released this recent picture of Chloe, but it has been edited using a filter and might not be a true likeness of her. Pic: Lancashire Police

A police spokesman said: "Have you seen Chloe Middlehurst?

"We're very concerned for the welfare of the 17-year-old who is missing from the Darwen area.

"Aside from Darwen, Chloe has links to Manchester centre.

"If you have seen this female, or have any information on her whereabouts please call 101 quoting log number LC-20191126-1047.



"For immediate sightings please call 999."

