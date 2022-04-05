Leyland woman, 26, in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting baby

The 26-year-old is in custody today after she was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH – actual bodily harm).

Her arrest follows a police appeal yesterday after a member of the public reported witnessing an assault on a toddler aged around two-years in Moss Lane at around 11.30am.

Officers investigating the report conducted house to house enquiries in the area and checked CCTV footage at local businesses as they sought to find the woman and her child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was reportedly seen assaulting a baby in Moss Lane, near Leyland train station, at 11.35am yesterday (Monday, April 5)

An ambulance was also seen parked near The Railway pub in the evening, but it is not clear at this stage whether the ambulance call-out was related to the police investigation.

After knocking on doors in the area, Leyland neighbourhood policing team said their enquiries ‘didn’t bring any leads’ and an appeal was circulated online with a description of the pair.

But this morning (Tuesday, April 5), Lancashire Police confirmed that a woman has been identified and arrested.

A spokesman for the force said: “Yesterday (Monday) we posted an appeal for help identifying a woman following a report of an assault on a child in Leyland.

"A 26-year-old woman from Leyland has been arrested on suspicion of assault – ABH, and she remains in custody at this time.”

South Ribble Borough Council have been approached for an update on the child’s welfare.