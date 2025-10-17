A Lancashire man's death more than two years ago remains the subject of a murder investigation, an inquest heard.

No-one has been charged in connection with the death of Damian Jackson, aged 50, of Regent Street, Lancaster.

But a senior detective told Preston Coroner's Court that it remained a live case.

Mr Jackson was found dead with multiple injuries at his flat in July 2023.

Senior coroner Chris Long recorded a narrative verdict at an inquest into Mr Jackson's death.

The hearing was told that the software engineer was found dead on the bedroom floor at his flat.

He had suffered "multiple injuries" consistent with an attack by a third party. But officers also considered whether his injuries could have been as the result of an accident.

Recording his conclusion, the coroner said he felt sure Mr Jackson had suffered injuries at the hands of another either in his flat or close to it.

Damian Jackson was found dead in his Lancaster flat on July 25 2023.

It had not been possible to establish the exact circumstances of how the injuries were inflicted.

Mr Jackson's family said in a statement that he was academically "gifted" and a kind and generous person.

He had been badly assaulted in the past during a night out in Lancaster, which affected his confidence. His mental health suffered, and he began hearing voices. But he still enjoyed life.

The family said: "We can't believe he has gone. We are still heartbroken more than two years later."

Mr Jackson's brother Bruno found him dead on July 25 2023 after letting himself into his flat with a spare key.

The last sighting of him was on a CCTV camera at Aldi at around 10am on July 23.

Pathologist Dr Alison Armour said it was a "complex and difficult" case. The cause of death was multiple injuries.

She detailed injuries to Mr Jackson's neck, body and back along with black eyes and rib fractures. She said she suspected manual strangulation, punching and even stamping by a third party.

Dr Armour said the idea of an accident or self-inflicted injuries was "unlikely".

Det Insp Steve Hallam of Lancashire police, said there had been a thorough investigation and it remained a live inquiry.

A suspect had been identified and inquiries had been completed. But the evidence did not meet the threshold to bring charges.

Det Insp Hallam said the injuries could have been suffered inside or outside the flat.

Coroner Mr Long said he felt unable to record an unlawful killing conclusion as he did not know the full circumstances.

He told Mr Jackson's family he was sorry that the inquest had not been able to give them all the answers that they needed.