Police slapped an area of Preston with a disperal order yesterday evening in a bid to tackle ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour.

The section 24 dispersal order was placed in the Fishergate area of Preston town centre on Sunday evening until 8am this morning.

The dispersal order for the Fishergate area was in place until 8am this morning. | Preston Police

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: ”Due to ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour a section 34 dispersal order has been placed in the Fishergate area of Preston town centre and has been issued until 8am this morning.

“Any breached are an offence and the person can be arrested for this.”

What is anti-social behaviour?

Anti-social behaviours, sometimes called dissocial behaviours, are actions which are considered to violate the rights of or otherwise harm others by committing crime or nuisance, such as stealing and physical attack or noncriminal behaviours such as lying and manipulation.

Antisocial behaviour can include:

Excessive noise.

Shouting, swearing or fighting.

Intimidation or threats.

Abusive behaviour or verbal abuse.

Damage to property or vandalism.

The fine for breaking an Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO) can be unlimited, or you could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. If you're under 16, your parents may be required to pay the fine.