A man in his 40s has sadly died after a house fire in Kirkby Lonsdale yesterday morning.

Emergency services remain in attendance at an address in Main Street after the blaze.

A number of people are affected. There is a reception centre in place at the Methodist Church in Queen Square and plans are already underway to secure accommodation and support for anyone who cannot return to their home.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “We can confirm that sadly there has been one fatality - a man aged in his 40s has died.

“He was recovered from the property where the fire started – and he was declared deceased at the scene at around 6.30am Sunday morning.”

His family have been notified and are being supported.

Another man who self-presented at Lancashire Infirmary with minor injuries was checked over for potential smoke inhalation.

There is not believed to be any other casualties or injuries as a result of this incident at this time.

Main Street in Kirkby Lonsdale remains closed and is likely to remain closed for some time whilst emergency services, including Cumbria Fire and Rescue, police and the local authority continue with their work at the scene.

It is expected road closures will remain in place for the coming few days and diversion routes will be put in place and clearly sign posted.

People living in the town are asked to continue to keep doors and windows closed.

Superintendent Paddy O'Hara, as Chair of the Strategic Co-ordinating Group overseeing the response to the fire added that the cause of the fire is presently unknown.

Investigators from both Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and Cumbria Constabulary are on hand to enter the building as soon as it is safe to do so.