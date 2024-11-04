Lancashire Police share CCTV footage of wanted man in renewed appeal
On Halloween, Lancashire Police issued a search appeal to find Lee Newsham, who was wanted on recall to prison.
Three days later and police have renewed their appeal by sharing CCTV footage featuring Newsham, who looks restless and agressive as he wanders around the room.
Newsham, who has links to Leyland and Blackpool, is 5ft 10, with short brown cropped hair and is clean shaven.
He was last seen in Preston city centre on Thursday morning (October 31) when he was wearing a grey top, black jeans and trainers.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “If you see Newsham, we would ask that you do not approach him but call 999.
“For non-immediate sightings email or call 101. Quote log 493 of 31st October 2024.