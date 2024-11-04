Lancashire Police charge Leyland man following multiple meat thefts
Lancashire Police have charged a man after multiple meat products were stolen from a shop in Leyland.
The charge relates to incidents at Aldi over the last few days, including on Saturday, (November 2), when a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Lancashire Police have now confirmed that Andrew Ritchie, 29, of Leyland Lane, Leyland has been charged with three counts of theft from a shop.
He will appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.