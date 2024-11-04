Lancashire Police have charged a man after multiple meat products were stolen from a shop in Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lancashire man has been charged following multiple meat thefts. Credit: Getty | AFP via Getty Images

The charge relates to incidents at Aldi over the last few days, including on Saturday, (November 2), when a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed that Andrew Ritchie, 29, of Leyland Lane, Leyland has been charged with three counts of theft from a shop.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.