Lancashire Police have seized a bike driven by a ten-year-old in Bamber Bridge as part of a evening patrol which saw them deal with further anti-social behaviour.

A team of South Ribble Police Officers were out patrolling in Bamber Bridge last night and they have taken to Facebook to share what they came across.

In one post, a South Ribble Police spokerson said: “You told us that off road bikes were a top priority in our neighbourhood surveys and Lancashire Talking surveys so #yousaidwedid our wonderful Special Constables Alex Rose and his team assisted us this evening and this is one of the bikes that was seized.

“Worryingly this was being driven by a 10 year old!”

This bike, driven by a 10-year-old, was seized.

The spokesperson then warned someone else they came across on their patrol, adding: “TPS - The male riding the one wheel motorised type bike speeding through BB you are on our radar - just a reminder its illegal to ride a vehicle on a public road with no mot or insurance, it is considered a motorised vehicle and your not only putting yourself in danger but others too.”

In another Facebook post, South Ribble Police reported that a group of youths had also caused damage to someone's fence that same evening, costing the victim money to replace.

The police spokersperson said: “We have it all on CCTV and will be visiting parents this week as the victim would like to be compensated for the cost and we fully agree. If your child is caught causing criminal damage they should be made to pay the cost of repairing it.

“At least 4 households will be visited this weekend to show parents the footage as we believe this is impactive and hope the guardians will take some responsibility in seeing what their children are up to.

