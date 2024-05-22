From actors to comedians, musicians to sport stars, numerous celebrities were either born in or grew up in the Borough of Chorley.

Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Chorley roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.

So below we have collected 15 famous faces you may not have known were from Chorley and included some information about what makes them so well known.

15 celebrities from Chorley Steve Pemberton, Phil Parkinson, Adam Nagaitis and Joe Gilgun are the most searched for celebrities from Chorley on Google.

Steve Pemberton Steven Pemberton is an actor, comedian, director and writer, currently starring in Inside No. 9 and Taskmaster

Phil Parkinson Phil Parkinson is a professional football manager (currently of Wrexham AFC) and former midfielder (Southampton, Bury, Reading)

Adam Nagaitis Adam Nagaitis is an actor best known for the American TV shows The Terror and Chernobyl.