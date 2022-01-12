Police search under way as concern grows for missing Preston man Craig Moyes

Craig Moyes, 52, was last seen in the Preston area at 7am yesterday (Tuesday, January 11).

He is described as 5ft 8in, with a shaved head, of a medium build and has tattoos on both his arms. He was last seen wearing black joggers, black trainers, a grey hoodie and carrying a black rucksack.

Police say Craig has links to Blackpool, Nelson and Glasgow, and might have travelled to one of these areas.

Craig Moyes, 52, was last seen in the Preston area at 7am yesterday (Tuesday, January 11). Pic: Lancashire Police

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Craig's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Craig or have any information, please call us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting 299 of January 11.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help."