News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police search teams find man's body in Leeds and Liverpool Canal

Police search teams found a man’s body in a canal in Oswaldtwistle last night (Thursday, February 2).

By Matthew Calderbank
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 8:52am

His body was recovered from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Accrington Golf Club at around 7pm.

Officers had been searching for the man after receiving reports from those concerned for his safety at 4.38pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force helicopter was deployed and circled above Oswaldtwistle and Church, while police and fire crews urgently searched the canal where his body was sadly discovered.

Police found a man's body in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Accrington Golf Club on Thursday evening (February 2)
Most Popular

Lancashire Police said the man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Read More
Nicola Bulley: Timeline of events following mysterious disappearance of Lancashi...

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Aspen Lane, Oswaldtwistle, at 4.38pm yesterday (February 2) to reports of a concern for safety.

"Emergency services have attended and sadly found the body of a man in a nearby canal.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 894 of February 2, 2023.”