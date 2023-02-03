His body was recovered from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Accrington Golf Club at around 7pm.

Officers had been searching for the man after receiving reports from those concerned for his safety at 4.38pm.

The force helicopter was deployed and circled above Oswaldtwistle and Church, while police and fire crews urgently searched the canal where his body was sadly discovered.

Police found a man's body in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Accrington Golf Club on Thursday evening (February 2)

Lancashire Police said the man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Aspen Lane, Oswaldtwistle, at 4.38pm yesterday (February 2) to reports of a concern for safety.

"Emergency services have attended and sadly found the body of a man in a nearby canal.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

