Police search teams find man's body in Leeds and Liverpool Canal
Police search teams found a man’s body in a canal in Oswaldtwistle last night (Thursday, February 2).
His body was recovered from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Accrington Golf Club at around 7pm.
Officers had been searching for the man after receiving reports from those concerned for his safety at 4.38pm.
The force helicopter was deployed and circled above Oswaldtwistle and Church, while police and fire crews urgently searched the canal where his body was sadly discovered.
Lancashire Police said the man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Aspen Lane, Oswaldtwistle, at 4.38pm yesterday (February 2) to reports of a concern for safety.
"Emergency services have attended and sadly found the body of a man in a nearby canal.
"His death is currently being treated as unexplained.
"Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 894 of February 2, 2023.”