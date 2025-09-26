Breaking

Police search for missing Preston woman Rebecca Ratcliffe last seen near Avenham Park

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
A police search is underway for a a missing 31-year-old woman in Preston.

Rebecca Ratcliffe was last seen in the East Cliff area of the city, near Avenham Park, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (September 23).

Rebecca, 31, was last seen in the East Cliff area of Preston around 6.30pm on Tuesday (September 23)
Rebecca, 31, was last seen in the East Cliff area of Preston around 6.30pm on Tuesday (September 23) | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police have carried out numerous enquiries and are now appealing for the public’s help.

She is described as 5ft 5ins, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper, grey leggings and blue and black Nike trainers.

Rebecca has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Accrington and Leyland.

If you see Rebecca please call 999 straight away. For non-immediate sightings call police on 101 and quote log 464 of September 24, 2025.

