Jessica Kemp, 30, was last seen in the Fir Trees Avenue area of Ribbleton at around 5pm.

She is described as 5ft 1in tall, with short blonde hair and a medium build.

Jessica was last seen wearing a green and blue dinosaur onesie with a tail and a pair of black pump-style trainers.

Jessica Kemp, 30, was last seen in the Fir Trees Avenue area of Ribbleton at around 5pm on Thursday (November 10)

She is believed to have links to Leyland and might have travelled to the area.

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who might have seen her to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jessica’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please share this post and thanks for your help.”