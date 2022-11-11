News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police search for missing Preston woman Jessica Kemp

A search is under way for a missing Preston woman who disappeared from home last night (Thursday, November 10).

By Matthew Calderbank
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 8:44am

Jessica Kemp, 30, was last seen in the Fir Trees Avenue area of Ribbleton at around 5pm.

She is described as 5ft 1in tall, with short blonde hair and a medium build.

Jessica was last seen wearing a green and blue dinosaur onesie with a tail and a pair of black pump-style trainers.

Jessica Kemp, 30, was last seen in the Fir Trees Avenue area of Ribbleton at around 5pm on Thursday (November 10)

Most Popular

She is believed to have links to Leyland and might have travelled to the area.

Read More
Woman glassed in head before friend ‘rugby tackled to floor’ during brawl at bar...

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who might have seen her to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jessica’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"Please share this post and thanks for your help.”

If you have seen Jessica or have information on her whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting log number 943 of November 10.