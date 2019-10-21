Police search for missing Lancashire teenager

Have your say

A 19-year-old woman has been reported missing in Lancashire.



Lucy Neville was last seen near to Westgate in Burnley on Friday, October 18.

Lucy Neville, 19, was last seen near to Westgate in Burnley on Friday, October 18. Pic: Lancashire Police

She is a white female, approximately 5ft 11, with a skinny build and dark hair tied up in a ponytail or bun.

Lucy was last seen wearing knee length black boots, skinny jeans, a long black and white checked shirt with a long black/navy coat.

Police said Lucy has links to the Daneshouse area of Burnley, as well as the Ribbleton, Plunginton, Fulwood and Ashton areas of Preston.

A police spokesman said: "We are concerned for the whereabouts of Lucy and would encourage anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting log number 1625 of the October 18."

Lucy previously disappeared in June and remained missing for three weeks after last being spotted in Preston city centre.