Concern grows for Preston teenager who has been missing for 18 days

An police appeal has been issued to help find a 19-year-old Preston woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Lucy Neville, from Preston, was last seen in Preston city centre 18 days ago, on Sunday, June 9.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said her family is becoming increasingly worried about her welfare.

Lucy is described as 6ft tall, slim build with long, mousey brown, straight hair.

She is believed to have links to the Ribbleton, Plunginton, Fulwood and Ashton of the city.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for Lucy's welfare and are appealing for the public's help to find her."

If you have seen her or have any information, please call us Lancashire Police on 101, quoting reference 04/117089/19.