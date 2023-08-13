News you can trust since 1886
Police release two pictures of Lancashire man with Preston and Chorley links wanted on recall to prison

Police have launched an appeal over a man with links to various areas of Lancashire who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST

Anton Cobham was last seen at 5.20pm on August 5 in Accrington.

Cobham, 24, is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with long, curly, dark-brown hair.

Anton Cobham is wanted on recall to prison. Photo: Lancashire PoliceAnton Cobham is wanted on recall to prison. Photo: Lancashire Police
It is believed he is wearing a green parka jacket, green tracksuit with a black stripe and grey and red trainers.

Cobham has links to Accrington, Chorley, and Preston.

Anyone who knows where Cobham is should call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0608 of August 6.