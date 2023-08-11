News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Lancashire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly two months.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

Bayan Al-Mohammed is from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale, London and Glasgow.

She has been missing for nearly two months and police said they are “becomingly more and more concerned for her welfare.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe she is vulnerable due to her age.

Bayan Al-Mohammed is missing from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)Bayan Al-Mohammed is missing from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Bayan Al-Mohammed is missing from Chorley and has links to Skelmersdale (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“We have carried out numerous enquiries to find Bayan and make sure she is OK.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are continuing to ask anyone with information about Bayan’s whereabouts – or Bayan herself – to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Bayan is 5ft 1ins tall and was last seen wearing a black hijab, checked black and white leggings, a pink sweater and black trainers with white soles.

Call 999 to report immediate sightings of Bayan.

If you have any other information that could assist the police, call 101 or email email [email protected] quoting 1137 of June 28.