Rapist jailed for 8 years after woman is attacked on night out in Preston

Quarashi Suliman, 22, of Osborne Street, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 4) where he was found guilty of the rape which occurred in the early hours of February 1, 2020.

The court heard the victim – a 43-year-old woman – had been on a night out in Preston and had briefly spoken with Suliman in a bar.

At around midnight she left to get in a taxi home but was followed by Suliman, who climbed into the same taxi and gave the driver his own address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quarashi Suliman, 22, of Osborne Street, Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 4) where he was found guilty of the rape of a 43-year-old woman in the early hours of February 1, 2020. Pic: Lancashire Police

Once at the address Suliman dragged her out of the vehicle by her wrists and into his first floor flat, where he raped her.

The victim attempted to escape from the home several times but was pulled back by Suliman, before she finally managed to escape and alert a member of the public.

Yesterday, Suliman was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

PC Dan Armstrong, of Preston Police, said: "Suliman is clearly a dangerous and predatory sex offender.

"On that night he targeted a vulnerable woman, who he could see was heading home alone, following her first into the taxi and then dragging her from the taxi and into his address.

"His actions were utterly abhorrent and I can only imagine how terrified the victim must have been.

"The victim must be commended for the bravery she showed in coming forward to report the incident, and for the great courage she demonstrated during the trial.

"That courage has ensured a dangerous man has been taken off the streets.

"The mental scars Suliman inflicted on her will not heal easily, but I hope the sentence today gives her some closure and enables her to start moving forward.

"I also hope this result sends a message that we take all reports of sexual offences seriously.

"Anybody who has been a victim of such an offence is encouraged to come forward to report it, safe in the knowledge they will be treated sensitively and professionally at all times."