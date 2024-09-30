Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an image of a tricyclist involved in fatal collision with two cars in Morecambe.

The fatal collision involving a pedal tricycle and two cars on Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Morecambe occurred at 7:47am on Saturday, September 21.

Tricyclist James Lawley sadly died from his injuries.

A spokesperson for Morecambe Police said: “This is a recent photo of James Lawley.

“His cycling top is slightly different to the one he was wearing on the day of the collision, and his tricycle is a very similar one to the one he was riding on that day.

“We hope releasing this photo will help people remember him that morning.”

Police have also released details of the drivers of the vehicles they want to speak to as potential witnesses.

A spokesperson for Morecambe Police said: “We are now appealing to the drivers of the below vehicles to please come forward as they are likely to have witnessed the collision, and may be able to help us in our investigation.

“We want to be clear that the drivers of these vehicles are potential witnesses only. The cars are a new shape black Land Rover Defender, a blue Toyota CH-R, and a grey/silver Skoda Superb that were travelling along Oxcliffe Road towards the Bay Gateway at the time of the collision (7:47am), or in the moments shortly afterwards.”

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: “James Lawley was a well-respected member of the cycling community and his loss is widely felt.

“As part of the inquiry into his death I am appealing directly to the drivers of these 3 vehicles, and anyone else driving along the road that morning, to please come forward as they are very likely to have witnessed part of this incident and may have information that could be crucial to this investigation.

“James was wearing a yellow and red cycling jersey and riding a tricycle very similar to the one seen in this photograph of him.

“He was a familiar and distinctive road user and will have been seen by many that morning."

Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 303 of 21st September 2024.